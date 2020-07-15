THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Some notable Post 21 Area IV postseason series over the years

A look back at some of the bigger anniversaries in Burke County sports from July 1970, 1995 and 2010 … 50, 25 and 10 years ago at this time:
1970 comes back from 2-1 hole
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team captured its first Area IV playoff series in eight years — the club did not field a team from 1963-67 — and just its sixth series all-time as it came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Shelby Post 82 in five games in round one. The series win sparked 10 more by Post 21 that decade including six over the next two seasons. This article originally appeared in a July 1970 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Burke County’s legion baseball team dipped deep into its well of pitchers, deeper than the Post 21 team has gone all season Tuesday night. The Burke team had no choice.
Two of its three pitching regulars had sore arms, and the third had used up his eligibility of pitching time according to American Legion rules. So coach Clyde Parker called on Dennis Bailey, who had not pitched in a game all year.
Bailey, normally the team’s shortstop, came to the mound in the top of the seventh inning with a runner on first base and no outs with his team struggling to hang on to a 10-5 lead. He gave up a couple runs but hung onto the lead, and Burke came out of it with a 10-7 victory over Shelby that sent Post 21 to the Area IV West semifinals.
The victory came in the fifth and final game of the best-of-five series.
Shelby had the four Burke County pitchers — starter Bob Brown and relievers Jerry Ramsey, Gary Mull and Bailey — in constant trouble, but an early surge of Burke runs ultimately made the difference.
Burke (12-7) scored two runs in the first inning and four more in an error-filled third inning for a 6-0 lead.
Shelby cut it to 6-4 in the fifth, but a two-run triple by Bailey in the bottom of the inning provided some insurance. Burke picked up two additional runs in the sixth on a two-run single by Will Huffstetler.
As Burke looked to hang on and sew up the win, what may have been the largest crowd to ever watch a legion game in Morganton — estimates ran as high as 1,000 — applauded every out, every hit and ignored the sweltering heat in a fitting climax to a tight series that featured five thrillers.
“They deserve it,” Parker said after the victory. “Now, we want to get our pitchers all the rest we can. If their arms are ready, we’ll have a good chance against Hickory (in round two).”
2010 backs up division title
(EDITOR’S NOTE: A decade ago, Post 21 claimed its first Area IV Western Division title in nine years, splitting with Caldwell County Post 29 at 10-4 and winning a draw for the No. 1 seed. It’s still the team’s most recent title, and Post 21 has just one playoff series win since, in 2018. Post 21 has not finished a season over .500 since, either. The following is from two articles that originally appeared in July 2010 editions of The News Herald. They have been edited.)
The story for Burke County Post 21 in round one of the Area IV American Legion baseball playoff series was pretty simple. The hits keep on coming.
Post 21 (14-6) was the only Area IV team to average more than 10 runs per contest during the regular season. And after Saturday’s 11-3 Game 3 win over Kings Mountain Post 155 at Shuey Field, Burke is topping that mark with 12 runs per contest so far in the playoffs.
Burke busted open a tied game in the bottom of the sixth inning, when two-run homers by both Dykota Spiess and Eli Miller put the home team in charge, 7-3. Two more runs in the seventh and eighth innings lifted Post 21 to the easy win.
Mason Webb started and pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing the trio of KM runs. Miller teamed with Aaron Attaway to record the last 19 outs, and the duo allowed just three hits combined. Six errors to Burke’s two crippled KM.
“We’re glad to win this thing in three games,” Post 21 coach Ron Swink said. “That gives us at least one more day of rest than whoever we’ll see in the next round.”
Post 21 had defeated KM by run rule 17-7 in game one and followed in 8-5 fashion in game two on the road.
In Game 1, Miller doubled and hit a grand slam, driving in five runs, and Spiess’ three-run homer highlighted a big fifth inning and was part of a day in which he reached base in all six plate appearances, with the homer, two RBI singles, and a walk as he scored three runs and had four RBIs.
Attaway had five hits (two doubles and three singles) while scoring three runs and driving in three more as those three batters, the first three in the Burke lineup, combined to reach base in 16 of 18 chances.
Attaway homered twice in Game 2, and Tyler Hopkins struck out six batters in just 2 2/3 innings of relief, earning the save. Spiess was the winner, finishing with 6 1/3 innings of solid work, allowing five runs on eight hits.
1995 squanders title series lead
(EDITOR’S NOTE: Post 21 had just won its first-ever Area IV championship the summer before and was back for more. Post 21 took three straight series, dropping just two total games along the way, as it stormed back to the best-of-seven title series — the streak would grow to three straight finals appearances the following summer — where it took 2-0 and 3-1 series leads over Gastonia Post 23 but couldn’t hang on. Particularly frustrating was a blown five-run lead in the ninth in Game 6 with a chance to close out the series and repeat. This article originally appeared in a July 1995 edition of The News Herald. It has been edited.)
Even though the Area IV finals were played in July, Post 21 entered the series like a lion and came out like a lamb. Burke won the first two games and was ahead 3-1 before losing Games 5 and 6.
And then, after Burke’s third straight loss, a 5-0 defeat on Tuesday night at Sims Legion Field, Gastonia Post 23 became the Area IV champion.
Post 21 had defeated Monroe Post 27, 3-1, swept Charlotte Post 262, 3-0, and defeated top seed Caldwell County Post 29, 3-1, to reach back-to-back finals series following last year’s title.
“We just didn’t play to the level that we played in the first three series,” Post 21 coach Ron Swink said.
“When we were down 3-1 in the series, I sat the guys down,” Gastonia coach Bobby Dale Reynolds said. “I told them we swept each playoff series to get here, and we have to do it again now.”
And they did, leading 4-0 by the second inning in the clincher and silencing the guests early. Burke finishes the season at 24-13.
“It was a good season,” Swink said. “We struggled throughout the regular season, and a lot of people in Burke County didn’t think we’d make it this far.”
But they did.
Burke did not commit an error in the loss but only managed four hits. Eric Miller started on the mound for Post 21 and lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits. Clay Wheeler finished the game out, yielding just four hits but three runs.
