THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Upstart Patton stuns AC in overtime, moves to 5-0

Visiting Freedom was determined to go to the air early and often, while the defending South Mountain 2A/3A Conference champion Golden Lions smashed the defense up front with their patented wing-T ground attack.

In the end, though, one of the most prolific single game quarterback-receiver combinations in Burke County’s long football history trumped 396 Lions’ rushing yards as Freedom won for only the second time ever at Shelby.

Junior quarterback Michael Helms finished 24 of 41 passing for 314 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for another score, while David Duckworth caught 15 balls for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Helms capped his stellar evening with a 24-yard touchdown pass to David Burgess for the Patriots’ go-ahead score with 2 minutes left in the game.

“The play broke down a little bit, so I stepped up in the pocket,” Helms said. “David was supposed to be running a slant, but he just broke to the outside and I hit him. Good play, good line blocking and he made a good catch.”

Burgess started the year under the radar, alternating between the JV and varsity squads. But after two game-winning scores and four total touchdowns in the last three weeks, it’s safe to say the speedy sophomore has sealed a roster spot on Fridays.