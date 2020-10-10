Three in WCU 2020 HOF class

CULLOWHEE — Three former student-athletes representing three different sports comprise the Western Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2020 announced late last week as the hall of fame celebrates the 30th anniversary since its inception.

Beth Crisp (women’s basketball and softball, 1977-81), Joe C. Love (football, 1964-69) and David Rathburn (football, 1971-74) were elected into the school’s HOF. Due to the uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person 2020 induction ceremony has been postponed until further notice.

Crisp was a four-year starter on the women’s basketball team and lettered three years in softball. Her 1,446 points and 648 made field goals rank third all-time at WCU.

Love helped revolutionize intercollegiate athletics while at WCU, as his efforts and sacrifices, along with those of other WCU HOF inductees Henry Logan (1965-68) and Keith Elliott (1965-68), broke down racial barriers and to help open the door for future generations of African-American students.

Rathburn was a four-year starter who amassed a school-record 23 career interceptions, a mark that has stood for over 45 years.