Three of four new leagues now named

Three of the four conferences that Burke County’s high school teams will play in starting in August as part of the NCHSAA’s 2021-25 realignment have now been named.

Freedom’s six-team split classification league will still be known as the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Freedom has been an NWC member over the last two realignments since 2013, though each version of the league has been slightly different as far as member schools.

East Burke’s eight-team league will be called the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. The Cavaliers were in the CVAC and in a similar setup from 2009-13, their first four years at the 2A class.

Patton’s new seven-team league will be called the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference. The Panthers shared a league with three of the other members (Chase, East Rutherford, R-S Central) from 2009-13, but their affiliation with Brevard, Hendersonville and Polk County will be the county’s first with any of those schools since prior to consolidation in 1974.

Draughn’s new league, a vast seven-team 1A/2A spanning the Georgia and Tennessee state borders, has not yet been named, said Wildcats athletic director Brandon Wykle. Wykle says the league is trying to schedule an upcoming ADs meeting to hash out that and other logistics for the new setup.

That league is also set to include 1As Avery, Mitchell, Mountain Heritage and Rosman as well as 2As Madison and Owen.