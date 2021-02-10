Three score 18-plus as Patton boys stay perfect

The host Patton varsity boys basketball team on Tuesday night continued its hot start with an 87-72 victory to complete a season sweep over cross-county rival Draughn, which was coming off its first win of the season against Foard on Saturday.
The win makes it five in a row for the Panthers as they keep their stranglehold on first place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference over five other teams with two losses each.
Patton (5-0 NWFAC) hadn’t previously played in a game this year in which either team eclipsed 70 points, and its scoring total was the program’s highest in a game since February 2016.
Patton got major contributions from senior Caleb Castle (18 points) and sophomore Jayden Powell (18 points), plus a whopping 27 points from junior Waylon Rutherford, who threw down two thunderous slams. Rutherford tied his career-high scoring total, which he’d just established last week in team’s most recent game.
“It’s been a focus of ours this year to play faster and play with tempo,” Patton coach Dennis Brittain said. “I thought we played smart. We pushed the ball with the tempo we wanted, we attacked the basket well and we didn’t turn it over a ton.”
Draughn (1-5 NWFAC) led early before the Panthers stormed back for a 12-point lead as the first half wound down. A 3-pointer from Brayden Schutt cut it to 42-34 at the half to keep the Wildcats within shouting distance.
Patton grew the margin to 13 points after three periods and was not threatened late.
Schutt (14 points) was one of five players for Draughn in double figures. Marshall Byrd led the Wildcats with 15 points, Elijah Pritchard tacked on 12 and Luke Rector and Eli Tillery posted 11 apiece.
Brittain said as good as his team was offensively, he’d like to see better execution at the other end of the floor.
“Defensively, it has to be better than what we played tonight,” he said. “We need to show more effort, keeping people in front of you and not letting people get offensive rebounds like crazy. You can’t give up that many offensive boards and leave people open.”
Both teams continue busy weeks today as Patton hosts Foard, with Draughn playing Bunker Hill at home.
GIRLS
Patton 39, Hibriten 29
In stark contrast to the boys game later, the Lady Panthers of Patton gritted their way to a low-scoring victory over their counterparts from Hibriten on Tuesday to complete a season sweep.
The win, PHS’ second straight after a three-game losing skid, keeps the team in a virtual tie for the league’s second and final state playoff berth.
Both teams struggled to score from the beginning. Hibriten shot a meager 22 percent from the field in the first half but was able to knock in a few more shots from 3-point range than Patton thanks to Katie Story, who had 10 of Hibriten’s first-half points as the guests held an 18-17 lead at intermission. Story did not score again.
Patton (6-4 NWFAC) increased the defensive intensity in the second half, causing turnovers and forcing Hibriten’s shooting to go even colder. In the end, Hibriten only manage to shoot 17 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Patton steadily found its stroke, eventually taking the lead and growing it two points at a time throughout the half. That included a 9-1 run to begin the fourth quarter for a lead that Hibriten could not chip away.
Lady Panthers guard Reece Fisher, who was back from a two-game absence, celebrated her senior night by leading the Panthers with 16 points. Cierra Lail and Haven Duckworth added six apiece for PHS, Zakiah King had five and Nevaeh Duckworth four.
Patton hosts county foe East Burke tonight.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.