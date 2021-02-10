Three score 18-plus as Patton boys stay perfect

Patton grew the margin to 13 points after three periods and was not threatened late.

Schutt (14 points) was one of five players for Draughn in double figures. Marshall Byrd led the Wildcats with 15 points, Elijah Pritchard tacked on 12 and Luke Rector and Eli Tillery posted 11 apiece.

Brittain said as good as his team was offensively, he’d like to see better execution at the other end of the floor.

“Defensively, it has to be better than what we played tonight,” he said. “We need to show more effort, keeping people in front of you and not letting people get offensive rebounds like crazy. You can’t give up that many offensive boards and leave people open.”

Both teams continue busy weeks today as Patton hosts Foard, with Draughn playing Bunker Hill at home.

GIRLS

Patton 39, Hibriten 29

In stark contrast to the boys game later, the Lady Panthers of Patton gritted their way to a low-scoring victory over their counterparts from Hibriten on Tuesday to complete a season sweep.

The win, PHS’ second straight after a three-game losing skid, keeps the team in a virtual tie for the league’s second and final state playoff berth.