Thursday's Burke Co. hoops contests postponed; Football scrimmages reset too

Icy conditions Thursday led to the postponement of two Burke County basketball matchups.

The Patton at Foard varsity girls game, the final of three games in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s round robin this week to determine its second and final playoff bid, was pushed from Thursday to today.

And all four West Iredell at East Burke JV and varsity games were also shifted from Thursday to today, wiping out the EB-Draughn matchups in Icard scheduled for today.

The Freedom girls today looking to complete an unbeaten season at McDowell and the FHS boys play at Watauga. The Patton boys are finished for the regular season at 8-0.

2 football scrimmages reset

The Draughn at R-S Central football scrimmage was moved from Thursday to today at 5 p.m. Also today, Patton scrimmages at Chase at 6 p.m.

The Freedom at Hibriten scrimmage was moved from today to Saturday at McDowell at 5 p.m. East Burke is also in action Saturday, hosting Cherryville at 2 p.m.

