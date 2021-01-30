Tied for a half at Hibriten, EB boys suffer 1st loss

LENOIR — The East Burke varsity boys basketball team returned to play Saturday afternoon at Hibriten after 19 days between games that included a two-week quarantine period.

The Cavaliers were tied with the Panthers, 16-16, at the halftime break but the hosts dominated the second half, starting off with a 19-4 third quarter to win going away, 57-33, and send EB (2-1) to its first loss of the year.

Senior forward Trey Ward was EB's only double figure scorer with 13 points, including seven in the first half as he made a corner t-pointer at the halftime buzzer to knot the score.

A 9-0 Hibriten run started the third quarter of play to build a double-digit lead over the Cavs, as Ward and classmate Aasin Lor, the Cavs' leading scorer to date, netted the only EB points in the quarter.

Four more points by Ward in the fourth quarter and a Carter Crump 3 was all EB could muster as foul trouble and Hibriten's pressure defense dismantled chances at a comeback.

Lor finished with eight points, and Crump added five.

EB and Hibriten will meet up again Tuesday in a regularly-scheduled contest in Icard. Barring a late schedule change, it will mark the county's first set of a full four JV and varsity boys and girls contests on the same night since Jan. 5, the same date on which EB, Draughn and Patton opened the regular season.