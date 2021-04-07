Two football games moved up to Thursday

Due to the chance of rain Friday, two Burke County prep football games have been moved up to Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference regular-season finales between Draughn (4-2) and host East Burke (4-2) as well Patton (1-5) and Hibriten (6-0), a game that will be played at Draughn, have been shifted forward one day for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

The McDowell at Freedom finale in Northwestern 3A/4A Conference action is still slated for Friday, with the teams' JV game in Marion on Thursday.

EB and Draughn also announced that their softball and girls soccer matchups set for Thursday have been postponed and will now instead be played April 26.