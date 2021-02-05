Two Randolph Co. high schools to host state title games

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA on Friday announced that the Randolph County School System has agreed to host the 2021 basketball state championship games at Providence Grove and Wheatmore high schools. The decision was made to pursue high school venues due to the lack of availability at college facilities because of COVID-19.

It will mark the first time that high school facilities will host the championship events since the move to the Greensboro Coliseum (boys) and Elon College (girls) in 1981.

Spectator attendance will be limited for the games, the state says, and the schedule, including which classifications will be assigned to which site, will be determined and announced at a later date.