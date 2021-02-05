 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Randolph Co. high schools to host state title games
0 comments
H.S. basketball

Two Randolph Co. high schools to host state title games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA on Friday announced that the Randolph County School System has agreed to host the 2021 basketball state championship games at Providence Grove and Wheatmore high schools. The decision was made to pursue high school venues due to the lack of availability at college facilities because of COVID-19.

NCHSAA logo - web only

It will mark the first time that high school facilities will host the championship events since the move to the Greensboro Coliseum (boys) and Elon College (girls) in 1981.

Spectator attendance will be limited for the games, the state says, and the schedule, including which classifications will be assigned to which site, will be determined and announced at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert