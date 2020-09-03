 Skip to main content
UNC athletics to implement salary cuts, furloughs
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham says the school is imposing salary reductions and furloughs for coaches and full-time athletics staffers due to financial losses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter posted Thursday, Cunningham says the athletics department expects to lose between $30 million and $52 million in projected revenue. That will lead to salary reductions and furloughs running from Oct. 1 through the end of the fiscal year in June.

Coaches and staff members making at least $200,000 will have a 20% reduction, while those making $100,000 to $200,000 will face a 10% cut. Those making less than $100,000 will have 15 days of furlough.

The department had previously implemented cost controls such as 10% cuts to sports budgets, a spending freeze and leaving open positions unfilled. But Cunningham said reductions so far won’t cover projected losses, so the school is still evaluating additional steps “to address our financial challenges and prepare for the future.”

