UNC basketball matchup Saturday changed; Heels to face Kentucky
UNC basketball matchup Saturday changed; Heels to face Kentucky

Due to varying COVID-19 protocols among the four schools and their respective basketball conferences, the matchups for Saturday's CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland featuring North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and Ohio State have been changed.

The No. 22 Tar Heels will face the Wildcats at 2 p.m., while the No 20 Buckeyes and Bruins will tip off at 4:15 p.m. in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Organizers said the change was to "more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences." The schools come from the ACC, SEC, Big 10 and Pac-12.

Originally, Kentucky was playing UCLA and North Carolina against Ohio State.

The four schools have combined for 26 national championships and 65 Final Four appearances.

