UNC cancels football season tickets, limits number of spectators

CHAPEL HILL (AP) — North Carolina will have fewer fans in its home football stadium this fall if games are played.
The school released an open letter Monday from athletics director Bubba Cunningham and John Montgomery, the executive director of the Rams Club that operates as the department’s fund-raising arm.
The letter says officials "continue to plan for football to be played this season” but that reducing the number of fans inside Kenan Stadium will be a “necessity.” They didn’t specify an exact number for the reduction in fan attendance, saying there are still “multiple scenarios” being considered while social distancing protocols require there to be changes to availability and seat locations.
Additionally, the school won’t use a season-ticket format this year while moving to a still-developing system for individual game requests. The school will also go to a mobile or digital ticketing platform for contact-free entry to the stadium.
