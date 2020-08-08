UNC, Duke have players opt out

North Carolina defensive backs D.J. Ford, Javon Terry and Bryce Watts on Friday each opted out of playing this college football season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Ford is a redshirt senior who started seven games last year, while Terry appeared in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman. The team had previously announced that offensive lineman Triston Miller would not play due to “family reasons.”
Duke coach David Cutcliffe after Friday's first preseason practice said long snapper Ben Wyatt and offensive tackle Jacob Rimmer have opted out for 2020, adding they "just weren't comfortable with playing." He said both would remain on scholarship. Wyatt is a fifth-year senior who appeared in all 38 games over the past three seasons for the Blue Devils.
Other players to opt out late last week included Clemson starting defensive end Xavier Thomas, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau (who was second nationally with 15.5 sacks last season), Auburn senior linebacker Chandler Wooten, Maryland senior quarterback Josh Jackson and Purdue All-American receiver Rondale Moore, while Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he considered opting out.
Maiden native and Virginia Tech star Caleb Farley was among the first players to opt out nearly two weeks ago.
Clemson tops preseason poll
Clemson is No. 1 in the USA Today coaches' preseason poll for a second straight year.
The Tigers received 38 of 65 first-place votes in the poll released Thursday. Clemson is seeking its third national title in five years after losing 42-25 to LSU in last season's championship game. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said “it was awesome” getting back on the field Thursday with the opening practice of fall camp.
Ohio State is second, while Alabama, Georgia and LSU round out the top five. No. 9 Florida gave the SEC four top-10 teams.
Leagues announce schedules
The SEC on Friday released two additional cross-divisional opponents for each team in a docket shortened to 10 conference-only games beginning on Sept. 26. That's three weeks later than the original opening weekend. Dates for games are still to be determined. SEC teams will play 10 games over 11 weeks and conclude with the championship game Dec. 19 in Atlanta.
The SEC will require players and others in direct contact with the program to be tested at least twice weekly during the season.
Meanwhile, Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference will keep their eight-game conference schedules in place and allow schools to play up to four nonconference games. Charlotte is in C-USA, and East Carolina is a member of the American.
More fallout from COVID-19
Penn State says it is not expecting to have fans at home games this season, a decision forced by the pandemic that will cost the school millions in revenue. The Nittany Lions have one of the largest stadiums in the country, holding more than 107,000 fans for big games, and lost revenue from 2020 has been estimated as high as $52 million.
Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee is making up for losing three games by scheduling a very rare home-and-home with Troy. Troy will visit MTSU either Sept. 5 or Sept. 19, when the Blue Raiders would have either opened by visiting Duke or hosting Virginia Tech. Middle Tennessee will visit Troy on Nov. 21. That's the date the Blue Raiders would have visited UConn, which became the first FBS program to cancel its season last week.
