UNC freshman big man Day'Ron Sharpe declares for draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina freshman big man Day'Ron Sharpe is entering the NBA draft.

The 6-foot-11, 265-pound Sharpe announced his decision in a social media post Wednesday after averaging 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game off the bench.

He has shown the ability to be a dominant rebounder with a good passing touch and a strong frame, a combination that has him widely viewed as a first-round prospect even as he's a still-developing talent.

"I feel that I'm now ready for the next level," Sharpe said in a statement. "I've made it this far and there's no reason for me to stop now!"

The UNC basketball program's Twitter account also acknowledged Sharpe's decision, wishing him luck at the next level.

"I loved coaching him," coach Roy Williams said in a statement. "He has a tremendously high motor. He's naturally one of the greatest rebounders I've ever coached and a young man I truly just enjoyed."

Sharpe had a season-high 25 points in a January win against Notre Dame, followed by a season-best 16 rebounds in the next game against Miami.