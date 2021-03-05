UNC looks to sweep Duke

Duke (11-10, 9-8) vs. North Carolina (15-9, 9-6)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke seeks revenge on North Carolina after dropping the first matchup in Durham. The teams last went at it on Feb. 6, when Duke made only four foul shots on seven attempts while the Tar Heels went 13 for 22 en route to the 91-87 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Matthew Hurt is averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Blue Devils. DJ Steward is also a key contributor, putting up 12.9 points per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 11.5 points and 7.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MATTHEW: Hurt has connected on 45.9 percent of the 109 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 25 over his last five games. He's also converted 71 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Duke's Steward has attempted 110 3-pointers and connected on 33.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 22 over his last three games.