UNC-Miami basketball game called off
UNC-Miami basketball game called off

UNC logo - web ONLY

CHAPRL HILL — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Miami's men's basketball game on Monday night at North Carolina has been postponed.

The postponement follows a meeting of officials from both schools who concluded the game could not be played, but neither school has publicly disclosed reasons why the game was called off.

Earlier Monday, The Daily Tar Heel student newspaper reported that video had surfaced on social media of UNC players Armando Bacot and Day’Ron Sharpe mingling with multiple other people celebrating Saturday’s win against rival Duke and no one wearing a mask.

On Sunday, the school said it was reviewing complaints of potential violations of student COVID-19 protocols after hundreds of fans flocked to Franklin Street to celebrate the big win.

No makeup date was given. Both teams are following ACC protocols.

Miami was the only ACC team that had not had a conference game postponed or canceled this season.

