UNC’s Brooks off to Miss. State; Oklahoma’s Manek chooses Heels
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks on Friday, seven days after he announced he was transferring for his final college season, announced that would be at Mississippi State.

The Alabama native and four-year UNC starter was named ACC preseason player of the year in October but averaged just 10.1 points and 6.9 rebounds, down from 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds as a junior.

Carolina quickly made up for Brooks’ departure, the same day signing Oklahoma transfer Brady Manek.

The 6-9, 231-pound forward with one year of eligibility left averaged 10.8 points and 5.0 rebounds this past season for the Sooners, his fourth straight double-digit scoring season. He made 235 career 3-pointers with Oklahoma.

Manek was new Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis’ first addition, but he sets his sights on another in the frontcourt this weekend as well.

247 Sports reports that 6-7 Creighton transfer forward Christian Bishop would choose between UNC and his other two finalists, Kansas and Texas, late Saturday. Bishop averaged 11 points and 6.4 rebounds this season for the Bluejays.

The Demon Deacons have two more spring practices scheduled

