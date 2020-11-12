UNC signs two 4-stars in early period

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina announced the additions of 2021 in-state recruits Dontrez Styles of Kinston and D’Marco Dunn of Fayetteville this week to kick off the early signing period.
Styles is a 6-foot-7 power forward ranked No. 57 nationally by 247Sports. Dunn, a 6-4 shooting guard, is ranked No. 77 nationally. Both are considered four-star recruits.
Styles averaged 19.7 points and 11.0 rebounds for a Kinston team that went 26-4 last season and reached the NCHSAA 2A state quarterfinals. Dunn averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals, shooting 45% from the 3-point line for a Westover team that shared the 3A state title with Freedom.
Miami signs guard, loses game
Nisine Poplar, a 6-foot-5 guard from Philadelphia, signed a national letter intent to join Miami next year. Poplar averaged 22 points per game last season and helped his school win the state 2A title in 2019. He already has more than 1,000 points and is the Hurricanes' first 2021 signee.
Also this week, ESPN reported the Hurricanes’ scheduled opener Nov. 25 against Stetson has been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test at Stetson.
Gamecocks to make most of season
South Carolina coach Frank Martin carries a new perspective into this season with the Gamecocks, coming off an 18-13 year. Martin caught COVID-19 during the spring when fear of the disease was spiking and few people knew how to deal with it. But Martin's time in isolation and recovery led to a deeper appreciation of when he and his players would return to the court.
"Excited for what this team can be and excited for the opportunities we get to play," he said.
Barnes restocks Vols’ roster
Tennessee coach and Hickory native Rick Barnes has restocked the roster so well that the 12th-ranked Volunteers should quickly erase the painful memory of last season once play begins.
After reaching the Sweet 16 in 2019, the Vols went 17-14 after the departure of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield to the NBA. Now Barnes has a group of freshman ranked fourth nationally to couple with Yves Pons, the SEC’s reigning defensive player of the year.
Stackhouse says Vandy’s prepared
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse knows he has a more complete roster going into his second season. He also believes both the Commodores, along with he and his assistants, are better prepared. Vandy went just 11-21 in Stackhouse's first season.
"It's great to have a look around and see that it is competitive at every spot," Stackhouse said. "From our starters to our second group to feel like we could possibly have 11 or 12 guys that contribute for us."
WCU, App players all-conf
Western Carolina senior guard Mason Faulkner was named to the preseason All-Southern Conference team, while Appalachian State senior guard Justin Forrest was named preseason first team All-Sun Belt this week.
Forrest averaged 17.3 points. Faulkner averaged 17.7 points and 6.1 assists per game last year for WCU, who was picked to finish sixth in the SoCon this year. UNC-Greensboro is the preseason favorite.
