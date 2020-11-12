UNC signs two 4-stars in early period

"Excited for what this team can be and excited for the opportunities we get to play," he said.

Barnes restocks Vols’ roster

Tennessee coach and Hickory native Rick Barnes has restocked the roster so well that the 12th-ranked Volunteers should quickly erase the painful memory of last season once play begins.

After reaching the Sweet 16 in 2019, the Vols went 17-14 after the departure of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield to the NBA. Now Barnes has a group of freshman ranked fourth nationally to couple with Yves Pons, the SEC’s reigning defensive player of the year.

Stackhouse says Vandy’s prepared

Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse knows he has a more complete roster going into his second season. He also believes both the Commodores, along with he and his assistants, are better prepared. Vandy went just 11-21 in Stackhouse's first season.

"It's great to have a look around and see that it is competitive at every spot," Stackhouse said. "From our starters to our second group to feel like we could possibly have 11 or 12 guys that contribute for us."

WCU, App players all-conf