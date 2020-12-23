UNC-Syracuse among 2 ACC basketball games postponed

No. 17 North Carolina’s game against Syracuse that was scheduled for Jan. 2 has been postponed as the Orange remain on pause.

Syracuse stopped all basketball activities after members of Buffalo’s program tested positive for COVID-19 following the Orange’s overtime win Saturday against the Bulls. Syracuse’s games against Notre Dame and Wake Forest were subsequently postponed.

New York state has a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for those who are considered close contacts with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also, Georgia Tech’s game at UAB scheduled for Wednesday night was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Blazers’ program. The Yellow Jackets host UNC on Dec. 30.