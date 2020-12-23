 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNC-Syracuse among 2 ACC basketball games postponed
0 comments
ACC basketball roundup

UNC-Syracuse among 2 ACC basketball games postponed

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

No. 17 North Carolina’s game against Syracuse that was scheduled for Jan. 2 has been postponed as the Orange remain on pause.

UNC logo

Syracuse stopped all basketball activities after members of Buffalo’s program tested positive for COVID-19 following the Orange’s overtime win Saturday against the Bulls. Syracuse’s games against Notre Dame and Wake Forest were subsequently postponed.

New York state has a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for those who are considered close contacts with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also, Georgia Tech’s game at UAB scheduled for Wednesday night was canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the Blazers’ program. The Yellow Jackets host UNC on Dec. 30.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

L-R announces addition of bass fishing
College

L-R announces addition of bass fishing

  • Updated

Lenoir-Rhyne University Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate has announced the addition of college bass fishing as a club sport beginning in fall 2021. There are currently around 600 bass fishing teams in the United States, and Lenoir-Rhyne is the latest addition.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert