UNC to face Notre Dame on Saturday in schedule change
UNC to face Notre Dame on Saturday in schedule change

  • Updated
GREENSBORO — The ACC on Thursday evening announced that the Notre Dame at Pittsburgh men’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, and its place, the Fighting Irish will instead take on North Carolina.

UNC logo - web ONLY

The game will tip off at 4 p.m. and air on ACC Network.

The ACC says the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Pitt program. 

UNC was originally scheduled to host Syracuse on Saturday, but the Orange have paused all basketball activities following a positive COVID-19 test among the Buffalo team that Syracuse played on Dec. 19.

UNC and Notre Dame are still scheduled to play in Chapel Hill on Jan. 30 as well. It's unclear if the league will keep that game or change the site.

The full 2020-21 ACC schedule can be found on TheACC.com.

