UNC-WCU set for noon Saturday

GREENSBORO — The ACC and its television partners on Sunday announced game times and networks for this Saturday’s games. Additionally, like the last two weeks’ games, all ACC Week 15 games on Monday were placed under a six-day hold, with times and networks coming after this weekend’s action.

This weekend starts with North Carolina hosting Western Carolina its lone nonconference game of 2020 on Saturday at noon on ACC Network. It’s the in-state squads’ third all-time meeting, all of which have come since 2017.

Also this Saturday, N.C. State hosts Georgia Tech at 4 p.m. (ACCN), and Duke hosts Miami at 8 p.m. (ACCN). Other games include Syracuse at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. (NBC), Boston College at Virginia at 3:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Carolinas) and Clemson at Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. (ABC).

Among the three Week 15 games still not slotted are UNC at Miami and Notre Dame at Wake.

Also this week, Friday’s game between Appalachian State and No. 20 Louisiana was picked up by ESPN and will have a new kickoff time of 8:30 p.m. at Kidd Brewer Stadium, the teams announced Monday.

And Charlotte’s home game originally scheduled for this past Saturday and postponed until today at 10:30 a.m. was canceled on Monday due to positive COVID-19 tests within the 49ers' program. It’s the 49ers’ sixth game to be either canceled or postponed due to COVID issues this season.