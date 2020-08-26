UNC winter, spring sports teams back to workouts

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina allowed the rest of its winter and spring sports teams to resume activities Wednesday after a recent pause amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The school announced over the weekend that football, men’s and women’s basketball, and other fall sports were cleared to resume workouts as of Sunday. But they said all other sports remained on hold for the time being.
The school lifted that hold Tuesday afternoon.
Last week the school had paused activities amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases on campus, including in student housing and a fraternity. Those cases had led the school to cancel in-person undergraduate classes in favor of remote instruction.
