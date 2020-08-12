UPDATED (3:15 p.m.): NCHSAA announces massive 2020-21 schedule changes

CHAPEL HILL — High school sports and the dates on which they begin were shuffled across the board as the NCHSAA unveiled its revised calendar for the coronavirus-affected 2020-21 school year on Wednesday.
Notably, no prep sports will begin practice in North Carolina until Nov. 4, and no games will be played until Nov. 16. Regular season contest limits also have been trimmed for most sports seasons, though NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said that the goal is for every sport to have a postseason, as well. Playoff dates and details will be announced later, she said.
Football will not begin practice until Feb. 8, according to the calendar that was approved by the NCHSAA board of directors on Tuesday night, while the first games will be held 2½ weeks later on Feb 26. The season will be shortened to seven games with the regular season ending on April 9.
The NCHSAA’s new calendar will allow basketball to begin practice on Dec. 7 and games on Jan. 4 after the winter break. The 14-game regular season will conclude on Feb. 19.
Baseball teams will hit the practice fields on April 12, with first games to be played on April 26. Seasons will be 14 games long and will finish up on June 11.
The first sports to commence their seasons will be cross country and volleyball, which will start practice on Nov. 4 and games on Nov. 16. Volleyball seasons will consist of 14 games and cross country teams will have 10 meets during seasons that end on Jan. 8.
Swimming will begin practice on Nov. 23 with meets starting Dec. 7. Teams will have 10 meets and the season will end on Jan. 30.
On Jan. 11, boys soccer and both boys and girls lacrosse will start practice. All three sports will begin play on Jan. 25 and end their 14-game seasons on March 12.
Softball, girls soccer, boys and girls golf and boys tennis all will begin practice on March 1. Play for each of those five sports will start on March 15. And all five sports’ 14-game seasons will end on April 30.
Track and field, wrestling and girls tennis will join baseball in starting practice on April 12 and holding their first contests on April 26. Tennis and wrestling, like baseball, will have 14 contests while track and field will have 10 meets. Those seasons all will finish up on June 11.
Indoor track will not be held this school year, Tucker said, because the outdoor track season accomplishes the NCHSAA’s goal of allowing all student-athletes to have a chance to compete in their chosen sport this year. Outdoor track meets that without the hazards of large indoor events, Tucker said.
Tucker also noted that all of the above proposed dates are dependent on COVID-19 conditions improving across the state. She said she believes the framework of the calendar provides the best chance of having interscholastic athletics and doing so in a safe manner.
The first five days of the school year will still serve as an NCHSAA dead period, Tucker said. Skill development days will begin following that under the association’s Phase 2 guidelines, which already are in place, with the exception that access to locker rooms and weight rooms will then be governed by each school system.
