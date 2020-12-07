 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Eight Panthers on COVID-19 list; facility closed
UPDATED: Eight Panthers on COVID-19 list; facility closed

  Updated
120820-mnh-sports-fbn-briefs-p1

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule (right) walks off the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a Nov. 15 game in Charlotte.

 Brian Blanco, Associated Press

Eight Carolina Panthers players have been placed on the COVID-19 list, forcing the team to close its practice facility in Charlotte until at least Wednesday.

Added to the list Monday were wide receivers DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel, defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Zach Kerr, linebacker Shaq Thompson and offensive tackle Greg Little. Also, punter Michael Palardy, who is on injured reserve, and practice squad wide receiver Ishmael Hyman were put on the list.

Defensive linemen Yetur Gross-Matos and Bruce Hector, a member of the practice squad, were placed on the COVID-19 list last week.

The Panthers are scheduled to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

