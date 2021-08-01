Valdese Torpedo wins 4th straight Tarheel Swim League championship

FOREST CITY — The Valdese Torpedo youth swim team won its fourth consecutive Tarheel Swim League title at Saturday’s championship meet, winning both the boys and girls portions of the meet.

The Valdese girls (367 points) topped runner-up Black Mountain by over 100 points, with the boys winning a close one over second-place Black Mountain, 257-249.

The TSL did not hold its title meet last summer due to the pandemic, but Valdese won the league crown in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It was the squad’s fifth title in the last six seasons spanning seven years overall.

“The kids did great on a very hot day,” Torpedo coach David Andersen said. “It was a long day, with hiccups in a variety of ways, but they hung in there and got it done.”

Valdese got a team-high three individual wins apiece from Pressley Powell (girls 8U 25 breast, 26.68; 50 free, 38.79; 100 IM, 1:42.75) and Matilyn Brown (girls 9-10 50 back, 41.75; 50 fly, 44.58; 100 IM, 1:25.56).

Adding two wins each were Magdolynn Reasoner (girls 15-18 50 free, 26.71; 100 free, 59.52) and Jacob Jensen (boys 15-18 100 fly, 54.44; 200 IM, 2:05.13).