Valdese Torpedo wins 4th straight Tarheel Swim League championship

FOREST CITY — The Valdese Torpedo youth swim team won its fourth consecutive Tarheel Swim League title at Saturday’s championship meet, winning both the boys and girls portions of the meet.
The Valdese girls (367 points) topped runner-up Black Mountain by over 100 points, with the boys winning a close one over second-place Black Mountain, 257-249.
The TSL did not hold its title meet last summer due to the pandemic, but Valdese won the league crown in 2017, 2018 and 2019. It was the squad’s fifth title in the last six seasons spanning seven years overall.
“The kids did great on a very hot day,” Torpedo coach David Andersen said. “It was a long day, with hiccups in a variety of ways, but they hung in there and got it done.”
Valdese got a team-high three individual wins apiece from Pressley Powell (girls 8U 25 breast, 26.68; 50 free, 38.79; 100 IM, 1:42.75) and Matilyn Brown (girls 9-10 50 back, 41.75; 50 fly, 44.58; 100 IM, 1:25.56).
Adding two wins each were Magdolynn Reasoner (girls 15-18 50 free, 26.71; 100 free, 59.52) and Jacob Jensen (boys 15-18 100 fly, 54.44; 200 IM, 2:05.13).
Eight other Torpedo swimmers won once each: William Bowman (boys 8U 25 back, 23.07), Walker Bowman (boys 9-10 50 fly, 47.73), Alex Mann (boys 9-10 50 breast, 52.18), Corban Mull (boys 9-10 50 back, 48.07), Piper Jillings (girls 9-10 50 free, 30.15), Saylor Watson (girls 11-12 100 free, 1:09.80), William Abernathy (boys 13-13 100 breast, 1:29.02) and Alex Lennex (boys 15-18 100 back, 1:02.90).
Valdese swimmers also claimed seven relay events.
Winners in the 200 free relay included the girls 9-10 squad of Ruby Adams, Kendall Branch, Daynesa Gonzalez and Ryan Watson (2:59.76); the boys 11-12 squad of Sam Jensen, Zane Bugg, Abdiel Gonzalez and Walker Bowman (2:27.56); the 15-18 girls squad of Rhyannon Reasoner, Sarah Mull, Abby Woo and Magdolynn Reasoner (1:54.38); and the boys 15-18 unit of Landon Lennex, Alex Lennex, Sean Owens and Jacob Jensen (1:41.76).
In the medley relays, Valdese victories came from the girls 8U 100 team of Powell, Valerie Adams, Ginny Anderson and Desiree Gonzalez (2:01.09); the girls 9-10 200 squad of Brown, Ryan Watson, Ruby Adams and Miley Gray (3:13.17); and the girls 11-12 200 squad of Jillings, Saylor Watson, Addison Lowman and Macy Auton (3:03.65).
