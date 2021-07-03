Valdese youth swimmers sink Black Mountain in home meet

VALDESE — In its second of three Tarheel Swim League home meets this summer, the Valdese Torpedo youth team hosted Black Mountain on Thursday night and won by a combined score of 573-485, with 19 different Valdese swimmers winning individual events.
Matilyn Brown (girls 9-10 100 IM, 50 back, 50 fly, 50 breast), Sam Jensen (boys 11-12 50 free, 50 back, 100 free, 50 fly) and Jacob Jensen (boys 15-18 50 free, 200 IM, 100 fly, 100 breast) led the way with four event wins.
Five Torpedo swimmers each claimed three first-place finishes, with six more swimmers winning two events.
The girls, scoring 314 total points, were led by Pressley Powell (8U 100 IM, 50 free, 25 breast), Aubrey Compton (7-8 25 free, 8U 25 back), Ryan Watson (9-10 50 free, 100 free), Piper Jillings (11-12 50 free, 50 fly), Addison Lowman (11-12 100 IM, 100 breast) and Rhyannon Reasoner (15-18 50 free, 100 back, 100 fly).
The boys, scoring 259 total points, were led by William Bowman (7-8 25 free, 8U 25 back), Walker Bowman (9-10 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly), Nolan Bugg (9-10 100 IM, 50 breast), William Abernathy (13-14 200 IM, 100 fly, 100 breast) and Alex Lennex (200 free, 15-18 100 back and 100 free).
Valdese also combined to claim 10 relay events: the girls 8U 100 free, 9-10 and 11-12 200 free and 9-10 and 11-12 medley, plus both boys 9-10 and 15-18 events and the 13-14 200 medley.
Valdese will be back at its home pool Saturday, hosting Forest City and McDowell in its final home meet of the summer.
