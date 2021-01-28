WCU adds Saturday men's basketball game in SoCon schedule changes

CULLOWHEE — The Western Carolina men’s basketball team will now welcome Furman to the Ramsey Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. as the Southern Conference announced a series of schedule changes on Wednesday afternoon. A total of seven games were impacted with one game postponed and six games rescheduled.

The contest between the Paladins and Catamounts is the "Ingles SoCon Game of the Week" and will be broadcast throughout the league's six-state footprint across a network of Nexstar stations including on WYCW in the Asheville/Greenville/Spartanburg market. Additionally, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

WCU and Furman were originally scheduled to play in Cullowhee on Jan. 6 before that game was postponed. It had been rescheduled for Feb. 15 before moving to this Saturday.