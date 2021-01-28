 Skip to main content
WCU adds Saturday men's basketball game in SoCon schedule changes
College basketball brief

WCU adds Saturday men's basketball game in SoCon schedule changes

CULLOWHEE — The Western Carolina men’s basketball team will now welcome Furman to the Ramsey Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. as the Southern Conference announced a series of schedule changes on Wednesday afternoon. A total of seven games were impacted with one game postponed and six games rescheduled.

012921-mnh-sports-bkc-wcu-schedule-brief-logo

The contest between the Paladins and Catamounts is the "Ingles SoCon Game of the Week" and will be broadcast throughout the league's six-state footprint across a network of Nexstar stations including on WYCW in the Asheville/Greenville/Spartanburg market. Additionally, the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

WCU and Furman were originally scheduled to play in Cullowhee on Jan. 6 before that game was postponed. It had been rescheduled for Feb. 15 before moving to this Saturday.

