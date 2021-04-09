WCU fires football coach Speir after 9 seasons

CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina University director of athletics Alex Gary announced Friday that Mark Speir will not be returning as head football coach.

“After a thorough evaluation of the program, I feel that it is time we move in a different direction,” said Gary. “We are grateful for Coach Speir’s nine years of dedicated service and efforts on behalf of the Catamount football program.”

Speir’s teams since 2012 finished 33-68 overall, 23-47 in the NCAA Division I FCS Southern Conference. His top teams in 2014, 2015 and 2017 each won seven games, but WCU finished 3-8 or worse in all other six seasons including a 1-8 mark this season (1-5 SoCon) spanning play in the fall and spring.

Speir, a Kannapolis native whose coaching career started as a grad assistant at Clemson, was previously on staff at WCU from 1991-96 and Appalachian State from 2003-11. In the interim, he also coached at Elon and Presbyterian.

WCU says a national search for the program’s 14th all-time head coach will begin immediately.