WCU football schedule completed

CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina learned its full five-month football schedule spanning calendar years this week as the Southern Conference released its eight-game league schedule which will take place in the spring of 2021, as previously announced.

The Catamounts elected to play three nonconference games this fall first. They open with undefeated Liberty (5-0) on the road Nov. 14 (Noon, ESPN3) and end the 2020 portion of the schedule at No. 14 North Carolina on Dec. 11.

WCU starts SoCon play more than two months later at Furman on Feb. 20 and ends at home versus three-time reigning league champion Wofford on April 10. The schedule runs eight consecutive weeks without a bye, and WCU has four road games and four home games. The trimmed 16-team FCS playoffs start April 24.

The Catamounts’ first two opponents, Furman and Samford, did not choose to play in the fall semester. The Citadel, WCU’s fourth foe on the spring schedule, played four fall games and are only eligible for seven conference games as a result.

Also of note, WCU visits former Lenoir-Rhyne coach Drew Cronic, now in his first year at Mercer, on March 20.