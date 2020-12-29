WCU men's, women's games impacted by COVID

CULLOWHEE — East Tennessee State will allow 10 percent of capacity for basketball games starting tonight at the Buccaneers’ men’s Southern Conference game with Western Carolina.

School officials announced the decision Monday for games at Freedom Hall and Brooks Gym. No single-game tickets will be available, though 100 student tickets will be available for games at Freedom Hall and 50 for women’s games at Brooks Gym.

Face coverings will be required indoors at all times. Concessions will not be available in either venue for now.

Also, the WCU women's game at South Carolina State scheduled for Tuesday was postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing in the S.C. State program. The Bulldogs also announced postponements of a pair of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference home dates against North Carolina A&T. A make-up date between WCU and SCSU has not been determined.

The Catamount women are scheduled to return to action Thursday against Piedmont College.