WCU's Faulkner has high hopes for Sr. year

CULLOWHEE — During the 2019-20 Western Carolina men’s basketball season, Mason Faulkner earned a pair of first-team plaudits including All-Southern Conference and NBCA All-Region honors as he averaged a team-leading 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game, finishing with 550 points scored.
He also posted the first triple-double in WCU’s Division I era on Nov. 14 against North Carolina A&T with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists and followed that with a second triple-double against Samford on Feb. 26 with 16 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds.
The foundation for Faulkner’s successful campaign was laid the previous season without him playing a single game as he had to sit out due to NCAA transfer rules after transferring from Northern Kentucky.
“The redshirt season was very important,” said Faulkner. “I came into Western Carolina after transferring from Northern Kentucky needing to change my body. I gained a lot of weight. Coach (Jim) Wilson (former WCU strength coach) did that with Doug (Elks) and me. It was hard knowing that I couldn’t play due to the rules and having basketball taken away from me, but it paid off.”
During his tenure at Northern Kentucky, Faulkner averaged nearly 18 minutes off the bench but never settled into a set position. After arriving in Cullowhee, Faulkner’s role quickly became apparent.
“I just want to be a point guard,” Faulkner said. “During my first two years of college, I didn’t know if I was a point guard or a combo just because of my size. Coach (Mark) Prosser has given me the ball since I’ve been here and trusted me with it and the team and that’s all you can ask for.
"It’s great coming to a school that accepts you as your own individual. I want to get people their shots while knowing I can score the ball when the opportunity presents itself.”
As one of three seniors on the Catamount squad this year, Faulkner understands and embraces the added responsibility of leadership that comes with experience and the role of being a starting point guard.
“I feel like I could have done better,” said Faulkner of his leadership level a season ago. “It was my first year starting. I’m still working on becoming a more vocal leader.”
Following an 18-11 regular season for WCU, Faulkner in April decided to test the professional waters as he declared for the NBA draft. But he did not hire an agent, leaving a path for him to return to Cullowhee in the fall.
Heading into the 2020-21 season, there’s only one achievement that will satisfy Faulkner, and it isn’t an individual one.
“A championship in Cullowhee is what I’m looking for this season,” said Faulkner.
