WCU's Faulkner has high hopes for Sr. year

“I just want to be a point guard,” Faulkner said. “During my first two years of college, I didn’t know if I was a point guard or a combo just because of my size. Coach (Mark) Prosser has given me the ball since I’ve been here and trusted me with it and the team and that’s all you can ask for.

"It’s great coming to a school that accepts you as your own individual. I want to get people their shots while knowing I can score the ball when the opportunity presents itself.”

As one of three seniors on the Catamount squad this year, Faulkner understands and embraces the added responsibility of leadership that comes with experience and the role of being a starting point guard.

“I feel like I could have done better,” said Faulkner of his leadership level a season ago. “It was my first year starting. I’m still working on becoming a more vocal leader.”

Following an 18-11 regular season for WCU, Faulkner in April decided to test the professional waters as he declared for the NBA draft. But he did not hire an agent, leaving a path for him to return to Cullowhee in the fall.

Heading into the 2020-21 season, there’s only one achievement that will satisfy Faulkner, and it isn’t an individual one.

“A championship in Cullowhee is what I’m looking for this season,” said Faulkner.