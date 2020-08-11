You have permission to edit this article.
WF football teams talks to school president
College briefs

  • Updated
WINSTON-SALEM — Sulaiman Kamara and the rest of the leadership committee for Wake Forest’s football team received word Sunday night that Nathan Hatch, the school’s president, could be coming to Monday morning’s practice.

“I saw him out there and I was like, ‘OK, he’s for real, he’s out here. So this will be the perfect time to say what we need to say, this will be the perfect time for him to hear our voices,’” said Kamara, a fifth-year defensive tackle.

The message, in these pivotal hours for college football when even Donald Trump is weighing in, was to make sure Hatch knows the Demon Deacons’ dedication level — and that they’ve done too much to have their season called off before it even starts.

“We came in a month early just to get protocols down, get our quarantine in, just to show him we’re ready to do this and we’re ready to do whatever it takes,” Kamara said. “We want to let him know how much the football season really means to us as the fifth-year seniors and the older guys.”

The meeting came the same day Wake received word that Old Dominion is canceling all of its fall sports programs’ seasons because of the pandemic, opening the Deacs’ one nonconference slot on the 2020 schedule.

Ex-Duke golfers secure Wyndham spots

Former Duke golfers Brinson Paolini and Jake Shuman have qualified for the final two spots in the PGA Tour’s 156-player Wyndham Championship field.

Paolina, 29, fired a 7-under-64 in a qualifier at Bermuda Run Country Club on Monday while Shuman, 24, shot 66. Both will tee it up Thursday in their Wyndham debuts at Sedgefield Country Club.

Paolin has played mostly on the Challenge Tour and some on the European Tour. Shuman played on the PGA Tour’s LatinoAmerica Tour before the pandemic caused the shutdown.

Former WF hoops ass’t sued over punch

The mother of a New York tourist who was fatally punched has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a former assistant men’s basketball coach at Wake Forest University as well as the school itself.

Donna Kent of Raleigh is seeking compensatory, statutory and punitive damages against Jamill Jones as well as the university. Jones was sentenced in New York in July to three years of probation in the death of Sandor Szabo in August 2018.

Scheyer named US coach for Maccabiah

Duke basketball associate head coach Jon Scheyer this week was named head coach for the U.S. open men’s basketball team for the 21st Maccabiah taking place July 2022 in Israel.

The event which started in 1932 and is held every four years is expected to feature nearly 10,000 Jewish athletes from more than 75 countries competing in 40 sports, making it the third largest international sporting event in the world following only the Olympics and World Cup.

GoFundMe set up for family of Crawdads groundskeeper
Morganton Sports News

GoFundMe set up for family of Crawdads groundskeeper

  • Updated

A difficult 2020 got even tougher for the Hickory Crawdads this week, as head groundskeeper Cody Bryant died Monday at age 25 from complications due to COVID-19. Formerly a resident of Clover, South Carolina, Bryant was born in Gastonia and graduated from Clover High School in 2013 and Spartanburg Community College in 2016.

