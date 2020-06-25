White sizzles with 61 to win GPro's Mimosa Open

What three-month layoff?
Peyton White of Davidson won the GPro Tour's sixth annual Mimosa Open at Mimosa Hills Golf Club on Thursday, firing a final-round 61 and leading by as much as seven shots late in the day before winning by five.
The event marked the GPro Tour’s return after three-plus months away amid the coronavirus pandemic. White was hot before the extended break, winning the GPro’s Palencia Classic in St. Augustine, Fla., in February. And he stayed hot this week, trailing two golfers by a single stroke entering Thursday, when he lapped the 38-man portion of the field that survived Wednesday’s cut.
White was bogey-free Thursday, recording red figures at Nos. 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 10, 14, 15 and 16.
White’s 9-under round — par at Mimosa was 70 for the event this week, with Nos. 3 and 12 playing as par 4s — left him at 20-under for the week and five shots clear of runner-up Zach Edmonson of Morrisville, who shot a 67 Thursday.
White went lower each round this week, shooting 65 Tuesday and 64 Wednesday. The former Ohio University golfer — who played on the PGA Tour Latinoamérica in 2018 and made seven of 13 cuts, finishing as high as a tie for fourth place — earned $10,000 with the win and moved into second place on the GPro’s season money list.
Edmonson, an East Carolina graduate who qualified and played in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, placed second outright to leave Mimosa on Thursday with $5,820.
Dillion Board of Jacksonville, Fla., and David Holmes of Knoxville, Tenn., finished 13-under and tied for third place.