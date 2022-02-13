Wild get goal, assist from Fiala, Gaudreau, beat Canes 3-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild, who held on for a 3-2 victory over Carolina after consecutive goals by Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov tightend the game in the third period on Saturday night.

Kirill Kaprizov also scored and Cam Talbot made 37 saves for the Wild, who are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games. Talbot has won four straight starts, with a total of five goals allowed.

"It just continues to grow our confidence, to know that we can hang in there with one of the best teams in the league and come out on top," Talbot said. "They were relentless all over the ice."

Svechnikov has 11 goals in his last 17 games. He scored 1:21 apart, giving the Hurricanes more than two-thirds of the final frame to tie it, but Talbot was up to the task.

"When you play a pretty good game and create enough to win, those are tough," coach Rod Brind'Amour said.

The Hurricanes and Wild brought two of the top six records in the NHL into this game, and the pace of play was on par with their lofty perches in the standings.