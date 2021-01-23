Wildcats fall twice in return

W. Iredell 68, Draughn 57 (THU.)

The Wildcats had played just one game before a COVID-related quarantine halted their season for the next two weeks. Thursday was their first night back from the hiatus, and on the docket was kindred spirits in the West Iredell Warriors, who were also returning from a two-week lockdown of their own.

The Wildcats, who entered the contest at 7-0 versus West as league foes the past three years, struggled to match the Warriors’ tempo, finding themselves forced into turnovers that proved costly as despite an early lead, the Wildcats succumbed.

West immediately pressured fullcourt to start the game. Initially, the Wildcats were able to take advantage and find some open looks under the basket with Rector. A couple well-timed 3-pointers from the Warriors barely nudged them ahead, 21-19, after one quarter.

Draughn flipped the script in the second, fighting hard on the boards and living offensively off free throws (seven made in the quarter) and two 3s from Schutt to take the lead into halftime, 38-33.

An inauspicious start to the second half put the Wildcats in a bind with a 9-0 Warrior run. Draughn struggled to get past the press this time and West also forced its will on the boards, leading to a slew of second-chance points for the Warriors.