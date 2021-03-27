Wildcats hang on, top Foard in sloppy homecoming game

VALDESE — After two straight tough losses, even an ugly win will do just fine.
The Draughn football team persevered through miscues and setbacks, balancing them out with enough big plays and touchdowns to preserve a 25-17 homecoming win over Foard on Friday.
Up 15, the Wildcats’ momentum seemed to be slipping away late when Foard marched on an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive featuring a pair of 35-yard completions to get back within one possession. It was back when Nigel Dula ran for 23 yards on the first play of the ensuing drive, but gone again on the very next snap when Dula and Desmond Hedrick were disjointed on the handoff and Foard defensive lineman Dylan Smith fell on the ball.
With the Tigers’ offense clicking and eyeing a 65-yard drive to tie, the Wildcats needed a play.
On third-and-15, they got it when sophomore defensive lineman Luke Rector blasted through the line and strip-sacked Foard quarterback Alex Fisher, then fell on the loose ball with 2:44 left.
When the Tigers’ defense jumped offside on Draughn’s fourth-and-2, it was over.
“To know that we just put the ball on the ground, you look at the clock and see three minutes or so left and knowing they were moving the ball late, it kind of gets your stomach turning a little bit,” said DHS coach Chris Powell. “But at the same time, when I told Luke and those guys we needed a turnover, you could see the look of determination in their eyes.”
“Coach Powell really got on us in the locker room at halftime because we did not play good at all (in the first half),” Rector said. “We knew we had to win this game, so we went full intensity and full power. We won in the trenches. We came up with so many stunts preparing this week, and their offensive line couldn’t handle our defensive line today.”
For the Wildcats (3-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.), who were beset by 10 penalties totaling 80 yards for the game, the first mistakes came on the contest’s opening drive. Two negative plays and a penalty pushed Draughn back 14 yards, but a second chance came when Foard muffed the punt and Devenaire Hill recovered near midfield. But three plays later, the Wildcats’ backward pass was snagged out of the air by Fisher and taken 52 yards the other way for a score.
Draughn was able to get back on track, however, with a seven-play, 71-yard drive that featured a 14-yard pass from Hedrick to Tywan Nemorin, a 28-yard Dula rush and a 19-yard house call by the freshman running back to bring the Wildcats within 7-6.
The game’s next five drives overall were fruitless and full of negative plays, but the sixth drive finally got the DHS offense clicking again to go 60 yards in six plays, capped off by a perfect 43-yard scoring strike down the seam from Hedrick to Beckett Nelson to give Draughn its first lead and one it wouldn’t relinquish at 12-7.
“I saw the safety coming down hard, so we just mirrored both sides of the play and I chose the side that the safety was coming down hardest on,” Hedrick said. “That was an adjustment that we made at halftime in the locker room. We need a lot more of those.”
Added Nelson: “It was just Des — he saw the hot route and hit me on it. It was all the quarterback. I just play off the safety (down the middle of the field). If he’s cutting out, then I’m going to cut in. I’ve just got to read him, and hopefully the quarterback reads him with me.”
Alexis Wolgemuth’s 35-yard field goal, the only score of the third quarter, brought Foard within 12-10, but three drives later, Draughn was on the move again for 72 yards across eight plays, capped off with a 22-yard TD pass from Hedrick to Eli Pritchard, who atoned for a drop just two plays before.
Nelson snagged a centerfield-style interception near midfield on Foard’s next drive, then Hedrick’s 18-yard completion to Zach Pinkerton set up Dula’s 35-yard TD run for a 25-10 lead.
“I’ve got to give credit to the O-line,” Dula said. “They did all they could, and I’m proud of them. I couldn’t do anything without them.”
Hedrick finished 9 of 20 passing for 133 yards and the duo of scores. Dula ended up with 150 yards on 18 carries and Nelson was the top receiver with 74 yards on four catches.
In addition to Rector’s and Nelson’s heroics, Thomas Lambert led the DHS defense with eight tackles, including one for loss. Zach Poteet had seven stops, including two for negative yardage, and Pritchard (three), Nick Rhoney (one) and Holden Curry (sack) added stops in the backfield. Will Price had an interception and a pass breakup.
Draughn stays home this Thursday to host West Caldwell in a matchup of teams currently tied for third place in the league.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.