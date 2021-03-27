Wildcats hang on, top Foard in sloppy homecoming game

“I saw the safety coming down hard, so we just mirrored both sides of the play and I chose the side that the safety was coming down hardest on,” Hedrick said. “That was an adjustment that we made at halftime in the locker room. We need a lot more of those.”

Added Nelson: “It was just Des — he saw the hot route and hit me on it. It was all the quarterback. I just play off the safety (down the middle of the field). If he’s cutting out, then I’m going to cut in. I’ve just got to read him, and hopefully the quarterback reads him with me.”

Alexis Wolgemuth’s 35-yard field goal, the only score of the third quarter, brought Foard within 12-10, but three drives later, Draughn was on the move again for 72 yards across eight plays, capped off with a 22-yard TD pass from Hedrick to Eli Pritchard, who atoned for a drop just two plays before.

Nelson snagged a centerfield-style interception near midfield on Foard’s next drive, then Hedrick’s 18-yard completion to Zach Pinkerton set up Dula’s 35-yard TD run for a 25-10 lead.

“I’ve got to give credit to the O-line,” Dula said. “They did all they could, and I’m proud of them. I couldn’t do anything without them.”