Wildcats top rival Cavs for program-best 3rd straight time

Draughn opened the third quarter with a 66-yard touchdown pass from Eli Tillery to Dula, but the Wildcats missed on a two-point conversion attempt and settled for a seven-point lead. EB took advantage, tying the score in five plays ending with Carter Crump’s 10-yard end-zone visit on a quarterback keeper.

The rest of the third quarter was plagued with penalties including holding calls that wiped out long runs by both teams. (The teams finished with a combined 24 penalties for 215 yards.)

The Wildcats dominated play in the fourth, holding the Cavaliers around midfield led by the defensive efforts of Holden Curry, Zach Poteet and Donnell Wilkins.

Dula finished with a career-high 222 rushing yards (288 from scrimmage, plus five total TDs) to complete his freshman season with Draughn by averaging 110 yards per game.

“I came out here to help my seniors out to get a win,” said Dula. “We have been working hard this season. I’ve got faith in my team we will be even better next season.”