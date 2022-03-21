William Byron wins wild NASCAR race at remodeled Atlanta

Byron picked up the Stage 1 win under yellow. Blaney did the same in Stage 2. ... Byron was the fifth different winner in five race this season. Three of Hendrick's four drivers are among those winners, with Byron joined by Larson and Alex Bowman. ... Bell struck his jack man in the right leg during a pit stop. The crewman was able to complete the change, before being taken to the infield care center for treatment. His condition was not immediately available, and another crewman stepped in for Bell's remaining stops. ... Brad Keselowski and Harrison Burton had to start from the back of the field. Keselowski was penalized for changes to his car after inspection, while Burton's machine failed inspection. ... There were only 37 entries — three shy of a full field. ... After struggling with attendance for years, a promising crowd turned out in Atlanta on a sunny day with temperatures climbing near 70 degrees. The infield was packed, while the massive grandstands were dotted with a smattering of empty seats. ... NASCAR will return to Atlanta on July 11.