Williams' 3 TDs help No. 18 UNC pull away from Syracuse 31-6

CHAPEL HILL — Javonte Williams ran for three fourth-quarter touchdowns, and No. 18 North Carolina overcame a mistake-filled performance to beat Syracuse 31-6 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Michael Carter added 138 yards of total offense for the Tar Heels (1-0, 1-0 ACC), who won in an empty home stadium after the school opted to open with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tar Heels opened with a touchdown drive only to sputter well into the third quarter in a performance plagued by turnovers and penalties. But they gradually settled into a rhythm, looking much more like the team expected to be a contender in the ACC race.

By the fourth quarter, they were rolling, with Williams scoring from 1 yard out on the first play of the period followed by a 6-yard score on the next drive. And by the time he bounced off a tackler and scored on another 6-yard run, the Tar Heels had turned a 10-6 lead into a 25-point margin.

Syracuse's offense did little well, generating little from its running game unless it came on quarterback Tommy DeVito scrambling to keep plays alive. But DeVito completed just 13 of 31 passes for 112 yards while taking seven sacks, as the Orange (0-1, 0-1) finished with 202 total yards.

