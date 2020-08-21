With SoCon football set for spring, WCU announces pair of November nonconference games

CULLOWHEE — Despite the postponement of Southern Conference athletics until the spring 2021 semester, Western Carolina on Friday announced two football games versus nonconference opponents for later in the fall semester.
WCU’s revised fall 2020 schedule includes a road game at FBS-independent Liberty on Nov. 14 and another at Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 21. WCU and EKU mutually agreed to move their game from its original Sept. 3 date.
WCU is part of the NCAA Division I FCS Southern Conference. The SoCon, like the Big South Conference, last week announced it has chosen to hold off conference play until the spring but has left it up to its members if they want to play nonconference football games.
“Moving our nonconference games to November helps us observe best practices for moving forward with competitions,” said WCU athletics director Alex Gary. “If college football is still being played by the time we get to November, we will have had several examples of how to do this the right way.”
Prior to any sports participation during the fall semester, Catamount athletics intends to invite an independent medical and healthcare professional to educate all student-athletes and their parents/guardians on the COVID-19 virus and the potential risks associated with competitions.
This will allow the student-athletes and their families to ask questions as they consider their willingness to move forward to play or opt-out with no penalty.
