WJ’s Calix Pedro selected to All-American Series

Calix Pedro is off to a fast start.
After a standout sixth-grade season for the Walter Johnson boys soccer team, highlighted by a two-assist performance in a 9-0 win over Heritage in October, the rising seventh-grader has been selected to participate in the 2020 Soccer Youth All-American Series.
According to the series’ website, it includes some of the best individual players in the country playing together on teams competing in tournament play. Pedro’s parents received an email informing them he had been selected
"This is a huge honor,” the email read. “The All-American Series includes some of the best individual players in the country playing together on teams competing in tournament play. The All-American Series is the nation's most prestigious youth soccer event for individual players.
“Plus, playing in the All-American Series gives each player the opportunity to be selected as one of the top players in the nation, allowing participation in Soccer Youth's premier event, the Soccer Youth All-American Golden Cup, held later in December of 2020.”
This year’s All-American Series locations and dates are Panama City Beach, Fla. (July 30 to Aug. 2), North Myrtle Beach, S.C. (Aug. 6-9), Frederica, Del. (Aug. 14-16), Gatlinburg, Tenn. (Sept. 25-27), and Round Rock, Texas (Nov. 20-22).
Pedro is the Yellow Jackets’ third boys athlete to receive a significant all-star nod this summer after basketball players Amore Connelly and Zion Thomas were both selected in early June to represent North Carolina at the fifth annual U.S. Basketball Games presented by Halftime Sports.
“We are so proud of these three boys,” Walter Johnson principal Lora Austin wrote in an email. “WJMS is where it's at.”
