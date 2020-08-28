Wolfpack football workouts still on hold; No UNC fans at Sept. games

North Carolina State has allowed 12 programs to resume workouts after the school paused all athletics activities earlier this week, but football remains on hold for now.
In a statement Friday, athletics director Boo Corrigan said the school plans for another round of testing for the football program and will make a decision on next steps with "additional information available to us."
The school has had to postpone its Sept. 12 game against Virginia Tech for two weeks because of a cluster of cases among Wolfpack athletes.
Corrigan said the decision to resume activities for some sports came after the school tested every team since Monday's pause.
Athletics spokesman Fred Demarest said the programs cleared to continue activities were: men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, volleyball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, wrestling and rifle.
In addition to football, the programs still on hold are: men's and women's golf, men's and women's swimming and diving; men's and women's tennis; and men's and women's track and field.
Also Friday, North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said the school will begin football and other fall sports without fans at home because of the pandemic.
In an open letter to fans Friday, Cunningham says the restriction will last through September for football, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, volleyball and cross country. In addition, tailgating won't be allowed on campus.
"This decision … was the only way we could move forward with competition," Cunningham says. "Our student-athletes want to play, and we must do so as safely as possible.
Cunningham says the hope is to potentially allow some fans in October, though that would potentially come only after school officials and medical experts evaluate safety conditions. He also says school officials "remain hopeful that we will be able to safely cheer together in large groups again this season."
The school has canceled all in-person undergraduate classes in favor of online-only instruction. Coronavirus clusters appeared on campus since students returned for the fall semester.
ACC updates COVID protocol
The Atlantic Coast Conference has enhanced its medical protocols for athletes during the season, including testing players for COVID-19 three times a week.
The league announced its updated practices from its Medical Advisory Group on Friday and it pertains to football, field hockey, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.
The guidelines call for testing three times a week of the team's opening competition. In football, one of the tests will be administered the day before the game and the next within 48 hours of its conclusion.
The ACC said the test done before the game will be done by a third party, chosen by the league office. Any athlete who tests positive for coronavirus will also cardiac tests.
The league says it has also tightened its protocols for sideline and team auxiliary-area access to allow only those essential to the teams.
