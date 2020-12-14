Wolfpack’s ACC opener postponed

GREENSBORO — The ACC has postponed Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between No. 23 Louisville and N.C. State because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Cardinals program.
Louisville (4-0) resumed activities on Thursday after a weeklong pause, while State announced the day before that it had paused activities within the program amid positive tests and contact tracing, which also forced NCSU to postpone its two previous games against UConn and Michigan.
A previous Louisville outbreak wiped out games against UNC Greensboro and Wisconsin.
On the women’s side, Duke and Miami’s game Sunday was postponed as part of multiple schedule adjustments. The postponement follows contact tracing within the Duke program. Instead, UNC visited Miami on Monday afternoon, and those two teams’ Jan. 10 meeting will now be played in Chapel Hill.
Duke, UNC tumble in poll
Six ACC teams are ranked in this week’s men's college basketball poll, though none of them is higher than 15th.
Florida State leads the list, followed by No. 17 Virginia. The ACC then occupies each spot from Nos. 21-24: in order, Duke, North Carolina, Louisville and Clemson. The unbeaten Tigers entered the poll this week, and Virginia Tech (previously No. 15) fell out.
The Blue Devils (2-2) took the week's longest tumble by falling 11 spots after losing at home to Illinois. UNC fell six spots after losing a high-scoring game at No. 3 Iowa. The rest of the top five this week are (in order) Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan State and Kansas.
The women’s poll continues to have a strong ACC and regional feel to the top five with Louisville still at No. 2, two spots above N.C. State — who needed a rally from 16 down to top Boston College on Sunday — and three spots above preseason No. 1 South Carolina.
Wake Forest received the most votes among non-ranked teams this week, with UNC also in the others receiving votes portion. Wake and State play each other Thursday.
