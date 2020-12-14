Wolfpack’s ACC opener postponed

GREENSBORO — The ACC has postponed Wednesday night’s men’s basketball game between No. 23 Louisville and N.C. State because of positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining within the Cardinals program.

Louisville (4-0) resumed activities on Thursday after a weeklong pause, while State announced the day before that it had paused activities within the program amid positive tests and contact tracing, which also forced NCSU to postpone its two previous games against UConn and Michigan.

A previous Louisville outbreak wiped out games against UNC Greensboro and Wisconsin.

On the women’s side, Duke and Miami’s game Sunday was postponed as part of multiple schedule adjustments. The postponement follows contact tracing within the Duke program. Instead, UNC visited Miami on Monday afternoon, and those two teams’ Jan. 10 meeting will now be played in Chapel Hill.

Duke, UNC tumble in poll

Six ACC teams are ranked in this week’s men's college basketball poll, though none of them is higher than 15th.