Young guys, late stand save day for Freedom at Saint

HICKORY — For the past decade, the thrills provided by a high-volume offense have defined nearly every win the Freedom football team has collected.
But things looked a little different on Thursday night at St. Stephens.
In the season- and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference-opener for both teams, which first was delayed six months due to COVID-19 then moved up a day due to impending weather, it was the Patriots’ defense that stood tall late and got big plays from young contributors when it mattered most, preserving an 18-14 win.
The victory kept FHS unblemished in eight all-time contests versus the Indians, matchups which have come annually since the teams became conference opponents in 2013. It also gave coach Justin Hawn a triumph in his debut with the program.
With under 5 minutes to play and the Pats clinging desperately to their four-point advantage, the visitors’ drive that started from their own 26 went awry when a pair of penalties, two runs stopped behind the line and a sack put them into a troublesome fourth-and-37 situation at their own 9-yard line.
New life came when Saint muffed the punt and Alec Hall recovered, but flickered away just as quickly when two plays later from their own 20, the Patriots’ snap went over senior quarterback Thad Reid’s head for the Indians to recover all the way at the 1.
But, in succession, BG Hampton stuffed Saint QB Zane McPherson on first down, Makhi Spates tacked Indians running back Zak McLauchlin at the line on second down, Damien Dula stonewalled McPherson again on third down and a swarm of Pats led by senior linebacker Dylan Edwards stymied McLauchlin’s sweep to the left on fourth down.
On four plays with the game on the line, the FHS defense surrendered fewer than 36 inches.
The Patriots melted the remaining 1:38 on the clock from there to close out their narrowest win ever over St. Stephens, topping 2013’s inaugural 34-point game, 48-14.
“It’s huge for our kids and our program to start off on the right foot, but we have so much work to do,” Hawn said. “We have so many things to correct. Like I told the kids, it’s great to get a win, but there’s a lot to be learned from this and a lot of improvement to be made.”
Freshman defensive back Julian Castro saved touchdowns for the Patriots on three different occasions, most spectacularly with a goal-line interception early in the fourth quarter on a Saint fourth-and-10 from the 16. And just before halftime after FHS turned over the ball on downs on its own 21, Castro looked to be beaten by an Indians receiver only to recover and break up the pass on two different plays during the ensuing series, which ended in a Dula interception off a tipped ball to spare a score.
“I was just focused on my man,” Castro said. “I know I’m a freshman, so I want to earn respect. I didn’t get under pressure. I stayed calm and knew what I was doing.”
And what eventually proved to be the winning touchdown early in the third quarter also came courtesy of a young Freedom defensive standout when, on a second-and-20 from the Patriots’ 38, sophomore linebacker Demarcus Lowrance popped the Saint running back behind the line, stole the ball away and stormed 60 yards the other way for the score.
“I saw that (the runner) was coming to the outside. It was a jet play,” Lowrance said. “I saw him fumbling the ball, so I just grabbed it out of his hands and took it back.”
Added Hawn: “Our young guys stepped up huge tonight. In fact, our defense just played lights out for the most part. They really kept us in the game. Offensively, it was two steps back and two steps back. But defensively, they won the game tonight.”
The defense clamped down near the midpoint of the game: Saint leading rusher McLauchlin (24-80) saw his first 13 carries go for 60 yards and a score, but he was limited to 20 yards on his final 11 attempts. The Indians finished with 136 total yards; Freedom tallied 162.
Of those, 148 came through the air as Reid completed 15 of 23 passes with two scores, both in the second quarter on consecutive offensive plays. The first was a 13-yard strike to Dula (5-22) at the back of the end zone while the second was a 54-yard, first-down bomb up the seam to senior Desmond Caldwell, who finished with 103 yards on seven catches.
Hall added 19 yards on two catches, Spates led FHS with 22 rushing yards and Chase Young tallied 12 yards on four carries before exiting early.
Hampton led the defense with 11 tackles, including two for loss. Cam Silvers had 10 stops (one for loss) and a QB hurry. Dula made five tackles (one for loss) and another pass breakup to go along with his pick. Lowrance added a sack and another tackle for loss on five total stops. Caldwell (two PBUs), Young and Edwards had tackles for loss and Hall notched a pass breakup.
