Young guys, late stand save day for Freedom at Saint

“I was just focused on my man,” Castro said. “I know I’m a freshman, so I want to earn respect. I didn’t get under pressure. I stayed calm and knew what I was doing.”

And what eventually proved to be the winning touchdown early in the third quarter also came courtesy of a young Freedom defensive standout when, on a second-and-20 from the Patriots’ 38, sophomore linebacker Demarcus Lowrance popped the Saint running back behind the line, stole the ball away and stormed 60 yards the other way for the score.

“I saw that (the runner) was coming to the outside. It was a jet play,” Lowrance said. “I saw him fumbling the ball, so I just grabbed it out of his hands and took it back.”

Added Hawn: “Our young guys stepped up huge tonight. In fact, our defense just played lights out for the most part. They really kept us in the game. Offensively, it was two steps back and two steps back. But defensively, they won the game tonight.”

The defense clamped down near the midpoint of the game: Saint leading rusher McLauchlin (24-80) saw his first 13 carries go for 60 yards and a score, but he was limited to 20 yards on his final 11 attempts. The Indians finished with 136 total yards; Freedom tallied 162.