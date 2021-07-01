Starr
LENOIR — Police said Thursday that a 29-year-old man shot and killed his father and two sisters before setting their home on fire and killing …
Four people are dead after a possible explosion at a home in Lenoir.
Police said Wednesday afternoon that four people found dead after an explosion appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A Connelly Springs man received child sex charges after investigations by two law enforcement agencies.
The names of those found dead from gunshot wounds after an apparent home explosion Wednesday in Lenoir have been released.
The man had serious injuries, but he was conscious and alert at the scene of the crash, troopers told The News Herald.
One of the finest young shooters in the area — and in the country, for that matter — will be featured in the second season of “American Airgun…
Editor’s note: Please send all entertainment listings to news@morganton.com at least a week in advance.
VALDESE — The town of Valdese will celebrate Independence Day with the sounds of the Southside Station beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Police said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 mph in a 45 mph zone.