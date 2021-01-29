State Briefs

Senate GOP wants bill to require NC in-person class option
RALEIGH — North Carolina Senate Republicans are drawing up legislation that would require all public school districts to offer in-person instruction of some kind to students, a key lawmaker said on Thursday, addressing frustrations about online learning during the pandemic.
A news release from Senate Education Committee co-chair Deanna Ballard said a proposal would be unveiled in the coming days. Any mandate would still give parents the option to stick with virtual-only learning, the release said.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper agreed that K-5 students could return to full-time in-person classes in October with proper safety protocols. More protocols are required for middle and high school students to come to class. But many school districts have stuck with only offering virtual learning due to safety concerns.
Worries are growing, however, that some students who have been left out of classrooms are increasingly falling behind. More data also suggest the coronavirus transmission threat is low within schools if social distancing is followed.
Republican Senate leader Phil Berger has said Cooper, who would be asked to sign any legislation, hasn't acted decisively to return students to school.
Cooper on Wednesday said his priority remains to get children back in classrooms in a safe manner. Cooper said he's asking local education leaders to examine recent studies about transmission in schools.
NC prisons offer incentives for offenders to get vaccine
RALEIGH — Most North Carolina prisoners can get five days knocked off their sentences if they receive COVID-19 vaccinations, state corrections officials said on Friday.
A package of incentives, which also include extra visitations and a free 10-minute phone call, were unveiled a few weeks after prison leaders said they were considering ways to motivate prisoners to obtain the two necessary doses.
"We think we've put together a high impact package," Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee said, according to WRAL-TV.
About 21,000 of the 29,000 offenders behind bars are eligible for sentence reductions. Those who aren't would receive $5 prison canteen credits.
The system has received 3,300 vaccine doses from the state, prison spokesman Brad Deen said Friday, with another 2,000 doses expected next week. Vaccinations are currently voluntary for prisoners and staff.
While 850 offenders have received their first dose so far, about 2,800 of the 14,100 staffers have taken their first shots, the Department of Public Safety said. The staff total includes people who received doses that were separate from the prisons' supply.
About 530 prisoners have active COVID-19 cases, and eight offenders are hospitalized, the department said Friday. Forty-two prisoners have suffered COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, the department said.