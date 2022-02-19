State Briefs

Former police officer resentenced to prison

HICKORY — A former North Carolina police officer convicted of throwing a woman to the pavement was resentenced to federal prison on Thursday after a ruling that said his previous sentence was too light.

Robert George, 49, was sentenced to three years in prison in federal court in Charlotte, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

George was convicted of unreasonably using force in January 2019 in connection with a November 2013 assault in which he tossed a woman from the back of a patrol car behind the Hickory Police Department.

In October 2019, a judge sentenced George to four years of probation and ordered him to pay $20,000 in restitution. His probation was cut short last June when the judge agreed to early termination of the sentence.

In November, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out George's sentence, ruling that the judge had been too easy on George, adding that his sentence went against the conclusions reached by the jury when they convicted George.

