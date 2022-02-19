State Briefs

Former police officer resentenced to prison
HICKORY — A former North Carolina police officer convicted of throwing a woman to the pavement was resentenced to federal prison on Thursday after a ruling that said his previous sentence was too light.
Robert George, 49, was sentenced to three years in prison in federal court in Charlotte, the Hickory Daily Record reported.
George was convicted of unreasonably using force in January 2019 in connection with a November 2013 assault in which he tossed a woman from the back of a patrol car behind the Hickory Police Department.
In October 2019, a judge sentenced George to four years of probation and ordered him to pay $20,000 in restitution. His probation was cut short last June when the judge agreed to early termination of the sentence.
In November, the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals threw out George's sentence, ruling that the judge had been too easy on George, adding that his sentence went against the conclusions reached by the jury when they convicted George.
NC State graduate fatally shot near campus
RALEIGH — A recent graduate of North Carolina State University was shot and killed Friday in a parking lot near the school's campus, a spokesperson for NCSU said Saturday.
Raleigh police identified the shooting victim as Cody McLaggan, 22. NCSU spokesperson Mick Kulikowski told The News & Observer that McLaggan graduated from the school in December with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business management.
Raleigh police said a shooting was reported at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in a Food Lion parking lot near the campus. Officers found McLaggan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Police said Saturday they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Armed person who confronted deputies shot
SOUTHERN PINES — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy shot an armed person who confronted deputies responding to a noise complaint early Friday, officials said.
As Moore County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a noise complaint outside of Southern Pines around 1:30 a.m., they were confronted by an armed person and a deputy fired, striking and injuring the person, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
The injured person was taken to a hospital, but officials did not give details on the person's condition. A deputy was also treated at the hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.