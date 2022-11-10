State seeks feedback on education standards

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is seeking feedback from stakeholders to help inform revisions in state standards.

Now through Nov. 17, NCDPI’s Office of Academic Standards is seeking input from educators, administrators, parents, students, business and community organizations and colleges and universities. The surveys are regarding current standards in three areas – K-12 arts, guidance and world languages.

Results from the surveys will inform revision decisions and may include changes or clarifications to the current standards.

Deadline to submit feedback and comments is 5 p.m., Nov. 17. To participate in one of all of the surveys visit:

bit.ly/k12arts for the K-12 arts survey

bit.ly/K12NCGuidance for the K-12 guidance survey

bit.ly/K12WorldLanguages for the K-12 world languages survey