 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State seeks feedback on education standards

  • 0

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is seeking feedback from stakeholders to help inform revisions in state standards.

Now through Nov. 17, NCDPI’s Office of Academic Standards is seeking input from educators, administrators, parents, students, business and community organizations and colleges and universities. The surveys are regarding current standards in three areas – K-12 arts, guidance and world languages.

Results from the surveys will inform revision decisions and may include changes or clarifications to the current standards.

Deadline to submit feedback and comments is 5 p.m., Nov. 17. To participate in one of all of the surveys visit:

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert