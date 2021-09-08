Steelers’ Roethlisberger on Watt: Pay the man

PITTSBURGH — Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has an ally in his contract negotiations: Ben Roethlisberger. The veteran quarterback said Wednesday he believes Watt “should get whatever he wants” as he tries to lock down a new deal before Sunday’s opener at Buffalo. Watt, a three-time Pro Bowler, is entering the final season of the rookie contract he signed after being taken 30th overall in the 2017 draft. The 26-year-old has been a fixture at the team facility since training camp opened in July but did not play in the preseason and has not participated in any contact 11-on-11 drills at any point. Roethlisberger, who took a pay cut to return for an 18th season, said Watt has the support of the veterans on the team because they understand what he’s going through and respect his professionalism.

Betting up as NFL season begins

More than half of the United States now offers legal sports betting, just three years after it was allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys kick off the NFL season Thursday night, gamblers in 26 states plus the District of Columbia are expected be able to wager on it legally, according to the American Gaming Association, with as many as five additional states offering such bets before the season ends in February with the Super Bowl. That’s up from 18 states with legal sports betting at the start of last year’s football season. And some of the biggest markets in the U.S., including California and Florida, are moving toward it, with New York planning to adopt mobile sports betting at some point. Betting lines also are starting to appear on NFL television broadcasting for the first time ever.