Steelers’ Roethlisberger on Watt: Pay the man

PITTSBURGH — Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has an ally in his contract negotiations: Ben Roethlisberger. The veteran quarterback said Wednesday he believes Watt “should get whatever he wants” as he tries to lock down a new deal before Sunday’s opener at Buffalo. Watt, a three-time Pro Bowler, is entering the final season of the rookie contract he signed after being taken 30th overall in the 2017 draft. The 26-year-old has been a fixture at the team facility since training camp opened in July but did not play in the preseason and has not participated in any contact 11-on-11 drills at any point. Roethlisberger, who took a pay cut to return for an 18th season, said Watt has the support of the veterans on the team because they understand what he’s going through and respect his professionalism.
“He deserves every penny that he wants and asks for,” Roethlisberger said.
Betting up as NFL season begins
More than half of the United States now offers legal sports betting, just three years after it was allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys kick off the NFL season Thursday night, gamblers in 26 states plus the District of Columbia are expected be able to wager on it legally, according to the American Gaming Association, with as many as five additional states offering such bets before the season ends in February with the Super Bowl. That’s up from 18 states with legal sports betting at the start of last year’s football season. And some of the biggest markets in the U.S., including California and Florida, are moving toward it, with New York planning to adopt mobile sports betting at some point. Betting lines also are starting to appear on NFL television broadcasting for the first time ever.
Ex-players plead guilty to fraud
Former NFL players Clinton Portis, Tamarick Vanover and Robert McCune pleaded guilty for their roles in a nationwide health care fraud scheme and could face years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Portis, Vanover and McCune admitted to defrauding an NFL program set up to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance for retired players and their families, the Justice Department said. McCune could be facing life in prison. Portis and Vanover each pleaded guilty to conspiracy and could face up to 10 years in prison.
Meyer wants another Week 1 W
Urban Meyer is unbeaten in season openers, and most of them weren’t even close. He never lost the first game of any season as head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida or Ohio State. He built a 17-0 mark in openers between 2001 and 2018 — he didn’t coach in 2011 — and had several impressive victories along the way. His next one could be a bigger challenge. Meyer’s NFL debut comes at Houston on Sunday. His Jacksonville Jaguars are 2 ½-point road favorites.
Packers’ Jenkins eager for challenge
Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has spent his NFL career demonstrating he can thrive at just about every spot on the offensive line. Now the Pro Bowl left guard looks forward to his biggest test yet as he fills in for injured All-Pro selection David Bakhtiari at left tackle and leads a Packers line that likely will include two rookie starters. Bakhtiari tore his left anterior cruciate ligament Dec. 31 and will begin this season out for at least six games.
49ers’ QB platoon offers intrigue
Coach Kyle Shanahan calls the personnel grouping and plays into the headsets of the San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks and Jimmy Garoppolo runs off the field and Trey Lance joins the huddle. Switching personnel mid-drive is commonplace in the NFL with running backs shuttling in and out and teams switching from three-receiver sets to two-receiver formations all the time. The Niners could take it a step further this season as they could mix and match quarterbacks.
Seahawks requiring proof of vax
Fans attending most pro sporting events in Seattle will soon be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they’ve tested negative for the virus. The NFL’s Seahawks announced updated policies Tuesday for fans attending games this season. The Seahawks will be the first to implement the requirements, starting with their Sept. 19 home opener against Tennessee.
NFLPA calls for daily testing
The NFL Players Association wants daily COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated players. The league and the union agreed last week to update protocols so vaccinated players would be tested weekly instead of every 14 days as they were during training camp. That’s not enough, according to NFLPA president and Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter.