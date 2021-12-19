Steelers slip past turnover-prone Titans 19-13

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger ran for his first touchdown in three years, Chris Boswell kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 19-13 win over Tennessee on Sunday.
The Steelers (7-6-1) forced the Titans (9-5) into four turnovers and needed every one of them to win for the second time in three games.
Despite the miscues, Tennessee drove deep into Pittsburgh territory in the final moments, but wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was tackled inches short of the first down at the Steelers 11 with 27 seconds to go.
Pittsburgh remained in the mix in the muddled AFC North despite managing just 168 yards of total offense. Roethlisberger threw for 148 yards to move past Philip Rivers into fifth on the NFL’s career yards passing list, but it was his legs — and Pittsburgh’s resilient defense — that provided the difference.
Ten days after getting gashed in a loss to Minnesota, the Steelers responded by picking off Ryan Tannehill once and recovering three Tennessee fumbles. Each turnover led to field goals by Boswell, the final one a 48-yard kick with 4:34 to go.
The Titans ran for 202 yards, including 108 by D’Onta Foreman. Yet Tannehill struggled to find any rhythm in the passing game. He needed 23 completions to throw for 153 yards and was sacked four times, including 1 1/2 by Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt, giving him 17 1/2 on the season, a franchise record.
While Tennessee remains in control of the AFC South with three games remaining, the Titans missed a chance to move into AFC’s top seed.
Pittsburgh’s prospects aren’t nearly as rosy, but a second victory in three weeks over a first-place team keeps the Steelers in the thick of an underwhelming race for the AFC North.
Cardinals lose chance to clinch, fall 30-12 to Lions
DETROIT — Kyler Murray had a shaky performance and that helped the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 on Sunday.
The Cardinals (10-4) started the day tied for the NFL’s best record and were undefeated on the road.
While the Lions (2-11-1) were mired at the bottom of the league standings before the first snap.
Arizona, coming off a loss on Monday night to the NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams, missed its chance to get in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a win over a team it was favored to beat by nearly two touchdowns.
The Cardinals can still earn a postseason berth during Week 15, but they’ll need some other playoff contenders to lose.
Cowboys inch close to playoff berth
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence forced a fumble and made two other big plays that led to 15 points and the NFL-East leading Dallas Cowboys inched closer to their first playoff berth since 2018 with a 21-6 win over the error-plagued New York Giants Sunday.
Dak Prescott threw touchdown, Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 13-yard run and the defense forced four turnovers, including Trevon Diggs’ NFL-leading 10th interception. The Cowboys (10-4) won their third straight. Greg Zuerlein added three field goals.
Dallas would clinch a playoff berth later Sunday with a loss or tie by New Orleans or a loss by San Francisco.
Graham Gano kicked field goals of 35 and 42 yards as the Giants (4-10) lost their third straight game with backup Mike Glennon starting for the injured Daniel Jones (neck).
Uncharacteristic miscues cost Patriots in loss at Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Bill Belichick relied on his characteristically short, sharp answers to explain what went wrong Saturday night at Indianapolis.
Too many mistakes. Not enough plays being made.
As a result, the Patriots’ seven-game winning streak ended and their reign atop the AFC has at least been temporarily put on hold after a 27-17 loss to the rival Colts.
For a team and a coach whose success has largely been the result of consistency and precision over the years, this was about as stunning as it gets. The Patriots (9-5) didn’t do much right.
Texans end 3-game skid with 30-16 victory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tremon Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, ending the longest drought in the NFL, and the Houston Texans beat woeful Jacksonville 30-16 on Sunday to end a three-game skid and extend their dominance in the series.
Smith somehow escaped five defenders near the 30-yard line – Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins broke his right ankle trying to make the tackle — before coasting the rest of the way. It was Houston’s first kickoff return for a score since Oct. 4, 2009. Every other NFL team had enjoyed at least one since.
Rookie quarterback Davis Mills won for the first time in eight starts. He connected with Brandin Cooks twice for touchdowns, once early and again late. The second one was a 43-yarder that sealed yet another Houston victory against Jacksonville.
Cardinals lose chance to clinch, fall 30-12 to Lions
DETROIT — Kyler Murray had a shaky performance and that helped the Detroit Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals 30-12 on Sunday.
The Cardinals (10-4) started the day tied for the NFL’s best record and were undefeated on the road.
While the Lions (2-11-1) were mired at the bottom of the league standings before the first snap.
Arizona, coming off a loss on Monday night to the NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams, missed its chance to get in the playoffs for the first time since 2015 with a win over a team it was favored to beat by nearly two touchdowns.
The Cardinals can still earn a postseason berth during Week 15, but they’ll need some other playoff contenders to lose.